The King of Fighters XVnew trailer for Yori Yagami

Despite not yet having a confirmed release date, The King of Fighters XV continues to reveal its fighters in a series of trailers posted directly on the SNK channel. This time, the star is none other than the popular Iori Yagami! Check out:

The video also highlights that Takanori Hoshino will again lend his voice to the fighter, repeating his role in The King of Fighters XIV. Despite wearing a new coat, Iori shows several of his traditional movements, including the striking laugh that everyone must remember to see in the arcades!

Which fighter would you like to be revealed next? What did you think of Iori’s trailer? Comment below!