The King of Fighters XV: Yuri Sakazaki new trailer

SNK revealed on Thursday (11) that Yuri Sakazaki is the newest character to join the library of fighters from The King of Fighters 15. The announcement was made through a gameplay trailer, where you can see the main details of the karateka.

Yuri Sakazaki brings his irreverent style to the latest game in the KoF franchise, now with a cutting-edge look and new combos with projectiles and energy reflectors. As with classic mechanics, Yuri continues to parody various skills of other characters such as Ryu’s Shin Shouryuuken, Ken’s Shouryuu Reppa and Iori’s Ge Shiki, thanks to his movement copy skills. Check out the trailer below.

So far, Shun’ei, Meitenkun and Benimaru Nikaido (team of heroes), Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami (team of sacred treasures), and Leona Heidern, K ‘Dash, Mai Shiranui, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy have been confirmed Bogard and Joe Higashi as characters still not affiliated with a team.

The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021.