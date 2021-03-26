The King of Fighters XV: trailer Yashiro Nanakase

SNK revealed on Thursday (25) that Yashiro Nanakase is the newest fighter to be part of the cast of The King of Fighters XV. The announcement was made through a trailer in which it is possible to observe its new look and its main combat mechanics.

The leader of the Heavenly Kings is back in the franchise after almost 19 years away from canonical games, now with a more youthful version and a little different from the personality seen in the Orochi saga. In KoF XV, the fighter brings skills from several different fighting styles, but without discarding his traditional powerful combos based on brute force. Check out the trailer below.

With Yashiro’s announcement, it’s likely that the other three Heavenly Kings (Goenitz, Shermie and Chris) will also be confirmed in the next few days, joining a cast that has so far had names like Kyo, Shun’ei, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Iori Yagami, Benimaru, Joe and Meitenkun.

The King of Fighters XV is scheduled to be released in 2021, still without confirmed platforms.