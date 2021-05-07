The King of Fighters XV: Ryo and Robert Revealed in Trailer

The King of Fighters XV: This past Wednesday (5), SNK confirmed that Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia are the next characters to join the cast of The King of Fighters XV.

The announcement was made through the reveal trailer, in which it is possible to observe the new looks of the fighters – especially Robert’s – and their main fighting skills. With the news, Team Art of Fighting, originally composed of the newly announced duo and King, is officially complete, and joins other teams and just over a dozen characters that have already been confirmed for the game. Check out the video below.

The King of Fighters XV will be released in 2021, with compatible platforms yet to be confirmed.