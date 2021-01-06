The King of Fighters XV: reveal trailer postponed

The King of Fighters XV would have a revelation video to be released on Wednesday (6) at 23h. However, SNK, the game’s producer, postponed the announcement without giving further explanation, only promising to notify fans when a new date is scheduled.

And it wasn’t just the trailer for The King of Fighters XV that was delayed. The reveal of Samurai Shodown’s Season Pass 3 has also been delayed. The package will include new fighters to the game, however, fans of the franchise will also have to wait.

KOF XV is the new chapter of the famous series of fights that brings together classic characters from other titles also from SNK, such as Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting. The new game was announced in December last year with a teaser trailer showing the arts of creating fighters like Benimaru and Kyo Kusanagi.