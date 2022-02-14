The King Of Fighters XV: Release Date, Editions, Price

The King Of Fighters XV: We tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss the launch of The King of Fighters XV, the new work of SNK Corporation on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. The King of Fighters XV is the new installment of the long-running franchise led by SNK Corporation. The fighters will return to the ring no less than six years after their last installment. We review when you can put your gloves back on.

When will The King of Fighters XV be released and what editions will it have?

The King of Fighters XV is scheduled to launch on February 17 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and PC. It will have several editions that will vary depending on the format you select. The standard edition will go on sale both physically and digitally at a recommended price of 59.99 euros.

On the other hand, in a digital version you will find the Deluxe Edition, which in addition to the full game includes the first Team Pass planned during its post-launch period. With it, 6 characters will be added via DLC at no additional cost. You can buy it for 84.99 euros.

Here in Spain, GAME establishments have an exclusive special edition. The Omega Edition adds a physical copy of the game, lithographs, original soundtrack, 119-page art book, special box, and bonus digital content. The latter consists of an outfit for Terry ‘Garou:MotW’ and for Leona ‘Classic Leona’. All this at the price of 89.99 euros.