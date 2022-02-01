The King Of Fighters XV Presents Its DLC Roadmap: Team Garou And South Town Dates

The King Of Fighters XV: SNK introduces the first two teams of fighters for its upcoming fighting game and confirms the different release dates in a new trailer. The King of Fighters XV, the new installment of SNK’s celebrated fighting saga, hits stores on February 17 on both PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. And just two weeks before its premiere, SNK has already presented the downloadable content roadmap that will arrive during this 2022, until autumn. A total of 4 great DLCs that will include a team of three fighters each. And we already know the launch dates and the components of the first two teams with Team Garou and Team South Town through a new and colorful trailer that you can see above these lines.

KoF XV DLC Release Dates

Thus, we already know the fighters of the first two teams that will arrive in March and May 2022, respectively, with Team Pass 1. In addition, it has been announced that the third team will arrive in the summer, while in the fall the fourth and latest DLC, both as part of Team Pass 2. The components of the first two teams are:

Team Garou (March 2022)

Rock Howard (voice of Yuma Uchida)

Cat (voiced by Yuma Yamaguchi)

B.Jenet (voiced by Mikako Komatsu)

Team South Town (May 2022)

Geese Howard (voiced by Kong Kuwata)

Billy Kane (voiced by Masaki Masaki)

Ryuji Yamazaki (voice of Tsuguou Mogami)

Team 3 (Summer 2022)

?

?

?

Team 4 (Fall 2022)

?

?

?

Additionally, The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition will give access to the first two DLCs, i.e. Team Garou and Team South Town, upon release.

“Since its debut in 1994, the KOF fighting game series has rocked the world with its captivating characters and unique gameplay. It has been six years since the last title in the series, and now KOF XV surpasses all of its predecessors in terms of graphics, systems, and online experience!” SNK’s description reads.