The King of Fighters XV: Meitenkun is revealed in trailer

SNK released on Thursday (21) a new gameplay trailer for The King of Fighters XV, this time confirming the return of the sleepy fighter Meitenkun to the franchise.

Meitenkun and his pillow are back in KOF XV, promising to drive a lot of opponents crazy with their lazy blows and quite controversial moments in the middle of the fight. The Team China fighter comes up with interesting mechanics to buff your pillow and combine it with energy channeling skills. Check out the trailer below.

With the announcement of Meitenkun, the fighter joins K ‘, Kyo Kusanagi, Leona, Benimaru, Shun’ei and Mai Shiranui as the seventh character already revealed for KOF XV.

The King of Fighters XV arrives in 2021, with no release date yet.