The King of Fighters XV: Mai Shiranui gets new trailer

The King of Fighters XV: SNK remains firm and strong in promoting new fighters for The King of Fighters XV and today, to the surprise of zero people, we have confirmed that the iconic Mai Shiranui will be part of the cast! Check out his new trailer:

The muse of Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters is one of the favorite characters of the crowd and had already appeared in some official arts of the new title. However, more attentive fans may notice that his character model has undergone some finishing touches recently.

She now joins Joe, Meitenkun, Kyo, King, Leona Heidern, Yashiro Nanakase, Yuri Sakazaki, Iori Yagami, Benimaru, Chizuru Kagura, Andy Bogard, K ‘Dash and Shun’ei among the characters who have already won exclusive trailers.

Unfortunately, there is still no exact release date set for the game, which should arrive in 2021, nor the confirmation of which consoles will receive the project, but it is looking more and more like a legitimate KOF chapter!

