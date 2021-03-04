The King of Fighters XV confirms addition of Andy Bogard

Face known since the first editions of the series, Andy Bogard is another one of the confirmed names in the list of fighters who will be present on the selection screen of The King of Fighters XV.

As you can see in the trailer below, his look has undergone few changes close to the version that was seen in The King of Fighters XIV. He has several of his characteristic strokes (such as the classic “elbow”) and gives proof of the movements he will use against anyone who stands in his way in confrontations.

Check out the video below, which practically also confirms the presence of Mai Shiranui in the game:

The King of Fighters XV does not yet have a set release date or even announced platforms.