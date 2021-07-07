The King of Fighters XV confirma

The King of Fighters XV: will be released throughout the first quarter of 2022 on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC consoles via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, SNK has confirmed. Koch Media will be in charge of its international distribution.

“We are delighted to be working with SNK again and we are excited to help them with our local publishing offices around the world,” said Koch Media Global Partner Publishing Director Stephan Schmidt in the communication sent to the media. “It’s especially exciting to be able to work on such a legendary fighting game franchise. I am convinced that we will achieve great things together for the digital and physical launch of this title, ”he adds, making it clear that fans of the traditional physical format will be able to get their copy of The King of Fighters XV, presumably on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The King of Fighters XV is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and PC

Yasuyuki Oda, producer of the work at SNK, adds: “We are very happy to be working again with our overseas publishing partner, Koch Media. Through Koch Media’s global network, I believe we can achieve fantastic results by spreading the appeal of The King of Fighters to fans around the world. ”

At the moment, the long-awaited The King of Fighters XV has the following confirmed characters in its roster of male and female fighters: Vanessa, Luong, Blue Mary, Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Leona Heidern, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie , Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun’ei.

The King of Fighters XV announced last June that it was being postponed until 2022 for a very clear reason: the severity of COVID-19, which hampered the study in its objectives and progress. We have recently known that they are working on including rollback netcode