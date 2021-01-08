The King of Fighters XV arrives in 2021; see first trailer

King of Fighters fans will have new fights to enjoy later this year, as SNK has announced that The King of Fighters XV will hit stores sometime in 2021, a date to be revealed later.

In addition to this announcement, a trailer was also released showing a little of the game’s visual style, in addition to the confirmation of some characters. Among the names that we will have on the selection screen for the next combat title between teams are Kyo, Benimaru, Mai, Leona, K ’and Shun’ei.

See below the first trailer of the game:

Finally, it was also mentioned that a new video is already prepared, and will be available on the network next week.