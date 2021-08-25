The King of Fighters XV Already Has a Release Date in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

The King of Fighters XV: SNK’s long-awaited fighting title will finally be released next March. New preview from Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.SNK has confirmed that The King of Fighters XV will arrive on February 17, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Windows 10 PC, Epic Games and Steam. After a delay that prevented the work from seeing the light in 2021, the conference prior to the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021.

“There are many fans who are looking forward to the release of The King of Fighters XV in 2021; however, at this time we unfortunately have to announce that The King of Fighters XV will be released during the first quarter of 2022, “said producer Yasuyuki Oda on the occasion of the latest delay. They asked us for patience. Finally, the game will arrive for this fiscal year and confirms final platforms. Apparently, Xbox One players will have no version.

The King of Fighters XV launches February 17, 2022

As confirmed weeks ago, Koch Media will be in charge of distributing the game in international territory. “We are delighted to be working with SNK again and we are excited to help them with our local publishing offices around the world,” said Koch Media Global Partner Publishing Director Stephan Schmidt in the communication to the media.

The King of Fighters XV has the following confirmed characters, that we know of for now, in its roster of male and female fighters: Vanessa, Luong, Blue Mary, Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Leona Heidern, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie , Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun’ei.

