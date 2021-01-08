The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match PS4

During the reveal broadcast of The King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown season pass 3, producer Yasuyuki Oda gave more details on the release of The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, commenting that it should arrive “soon” on PlayStation 4 .

KOF 2002 Unlimited Match was originally released in 2015 for Steam and brings together the largest library of fighters in the franchise’s history, with 66 names including the unpublished character Nameless. In addition, the title features Challenge, Practice and Endless game modes (popularly known as Survival mode), which can be played through completely redesigned battles and with new strategies.

The PS4 version will be updated with netcode rollback – an online stability function that appeared in a November 2020 update on the PC – and all players will have the option to customize their multiplayer experiences, being able to define the delay and rollback frames to smooth and balance your matches.

To check out the ad trailer, just advance the video below until 5:44 minutes.

What are your expectations to relive one of the greatest classics of the KOF franchise on PlayStation 4? Leave your opinion in the comments.