The King: Eternal Monarch was the most watched drama

The international audience loved the Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix production reached incredible audience numbers in different regions of the world such as Australia, Philippines, India and Canada.

2020 was a year that will go down in entertainment history as a period where Korean dramas came to streaming platforms to stay and set trends in Internet content.

One of the most watched and loved dramas by the world audience was The King: Eternal Monarch, it was trained on April 17, 2020 by the SBS network and later arrived on the Netflix platform. YAY!

The cast for the series featured luxury stars, including: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung Jin. The impact of the historical and fantasy drama was international, it was positioned as one of the most viewed productions.

Netflix revealed a tally of the most-watched proposals on the platform globally, named The King: Eternal Monarch as one of the most successful K-dramas of 2020.

THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH WAS ONE OF THE MOST VIEWED DRAMAS IN THE WORLD IN 2020

The language was not a barrier for the population of several countries to enjoy The King: Eternal Monarch, it is one of the titles that stood out in the list of the most popular Netflix dramas.

The series directed by Baek Sang Hoon entered the streaming app’s Top 10 Dramas in places like: India, Singapore, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, the Philippines, Thailand and the United States. OMG!

Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul’s romantic love story captivated over 180 million Netflix subscribers, the drama ranked Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun as the stars of the moment.

Through social media and online communities, K-drama fans used the hashtag #TheKingEternalMonarch, writing messages of love to the entire cast and staff for their incredible work.

Do you already know all Lee Min Ho’s dramas and movies? The handsome South Korean actor has a long career in the entertainment industry. Know all their roles!



