“The killer ghost” at the Fortnite Halloween event

Fortnite has launched traditional Halloween events. As part of this year’s Halloween events, players will be able to continue the game in a “killer ghost” format.

In the Halloween mode called “Fortnitemares”, the game map is equipped with spooky touches. While a boring fog cloud covers the Fortnite island, the houses on the island are decorated for Halloween. The main striking aspect of Fortnitemares is understood after his death. After their untimely death, players can return to the island as ghosts to hunt or trawl the inhabitants.

While ghosts, players can consume in-game materials, health tools, weapons, and even Marvel-themed superpowers. Thus, “live” players are prevented from using them against ghosts. When the ghosts stay still, their purple bodies disappear. Thus, it is possible to hide. In close combat, ghosts can attack their opponents with their sharp claws.

Ghosts are also given the opportunity to scan if there is a “live” actor around them. If someone is found as a result of this scan, the point where that person is is displayed with a red marker on both the screen and the map. This scan alerts other ghost players to the existence of the ghost. Ghosts can also hunt live actors together if they wish.

The Fortnite Halloween event will continue until November 3rd. There will also be an in-game concert on Halloween evening.



