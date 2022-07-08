The kid in yellow is scarier than playing with Poppy

After a major update, The Baby in Yellow may be scarier than Poppy Playtime. Poppy’s creepy monster design, disturbing atmosphere and terrifying chase sequences scared many, and the game was a huge success. Nevertheless, the promising horror “The Kid in Yellow” may become the crown for Poppy Playtime.

The “Baby in Yellow” was created for the Gamejam event in 2020, but the developer Team Terrible continues to improve the game. Its latest update has taken the experience to new heights, allowing it to compete with games like Poppy Playtime, in which players explore an abandoned toy factory and are soon terrorized by creatures that appear to be living toys. Reminiscent of games like Bendy and the Ink Machine and Five Nights at Freddy’s, Poppy Playtime is a scary game that successfully creates a creepy atmosphere and includes some really terrifying moments. Although The Baby in Yellow is still in development, its disturbing premise and creepy imagery create a comparatively frightening experience. Players are tasked with taking care of a baby (of course, in a yellow jumpsuit), who will soon discover that the baby is far from normal. As the players perform their child-care duties, strange things begin to happen, and it quickly becomes apparent that the welfare of the child is the player’s least concern.

Despite all efforts, The Baby in Yellow fails to dethrone a set of terrifying toys that make Poppy Playtime scarier than other horror games. The baby in yellow does a lot of things right. It shatters expectations, makes good use of the mechanics at its disposal, and contains some impressively intimidating visuals. The main character of the game is well thought out, and the big haunting eyes of the titled child immediately alarm the players. In addition, the game often changes its map to surprise and confuse players who have become familiar with its general location. But all this suggests that the chase scenes and fears in “The Child in Yellow” simply do not correspond to the scenes from “Poppy Playtime”.

The atmosphere of Poppy Playtime is better than that of Baby In Yellow

Many of the player’s encounters with the boss of the Baby in Yellow (a monstrous version of the baby) are short and take place in well-lit, fairly ordinary corridors. These sequences pale in comparison to the desperate chases through the dim, decaying factory offered by Poppy Playtime. Considering that chapter 2 of the game Poppy Playtime expanded the premise, design and plot of Chapter 1, players hope that chapter 3 of the game will be the scariest. Unfortunately for The Baby in Yellow, this means that even with more updates, it’s unlikely to surpass the popularity of Poppy Playtime anytime soon.

Toys and babies, although usually powerless, can scare players by undermining expectations and seizing control. Poppy Playtime and The Baby in Yellow change the position of the players, and both contain frightening images, spectacular screamers and mysterious knowledge. Fans of Poppy Playtime are likely to enjoy The Baby in Yellow, even if it’s not such a scary game. Given that both games are incomplete, no one knows where the chips may fall. But for now, at least, Poppy Playtime rules.