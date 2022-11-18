The Key Scene of “Breaking Bad”, Which Almost Never Happened, According to Ryan Johnson

This article will be devoted to the spoilers of the series “Breaking Bad”. I know that the show has been around for so long that its side program “Better Call Saul” has come and gone. However, if you haven’t watched Breaking Bad yet and still want to keep 96% clean, back off right now.

Conduct a survey of a random sample of loyal viewers, and they will probably tell you that the Breaking Bad episode “Ozymandias” from the latest season of the award-winning drama is considered one of the best Breaking Bad episodes of all time. And this despite the fact that many consider Breaking Bad to be one of the greatest television programs of all time. There’s so much going on in this episode, from the neo-Nazis discovering Walter’s stash of money, to Hank’s death, to Walt’s confession to Jesse that he saw Jane die back in season two. What a cruel moment. And, according to Ryan Johnson, who actually directed the episode, this confession almost didn’t happen because of the problems they had on set that day.

Recently, Ryan Johnson discussed his sequel to “Get Knives” called “Glass Bow”. The film brings back Daniel Craig’s delightfully brilliant detective Benoit Blanc again, but moves him to a new place, with a whole new set of suspects. But during an appearance on the official CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast, Johnson went into Breaking Bad and talked about the filming of Ozymandias. And he shocked the presenters when he seemed to remember at that moment that he almost didn’t get Jane’s moment of recognition because the sun was setting and they were losing light. Johnson said:

The most important thing I remember is that the place is in a valley. This meant that we were struggling with daylight. We had even less daylight than we should have, because we had to wait until the sun went down over the valley. And then we lost the sun early because it went over the other side of the valley. So we had to be very efficient. And I remember how the day went smoothly. … (But) we got to the end of the day, the shadow was creeping, and I realized – suddenly I panicked and realized that we forgot to cover one important point. We forgot to take a picture of Walt when they pulled Jesse out, and Walt walks up to him and tells him what he did to Jane. The most heartbreaking moment! Literally, the shadow is crawling on the ground, you can see how it moves. And I said, “Grab that camera, grab Brian, grab Aaron.” And we literally pulled out the whole team, it was like raising a flag on Iwo Jima. They ran to put the camera down. And you could see the sunrise. We put Brian down and said, “Stand here, right here, and now go!” And we just kept rotating the camera and realized that… Brian just walked in and fucking nailed it. He has read three lines, and the shadow in the valley creeps up his calves. We’re about to lose the light. And he got it! And I think the thing is, I think there’s an urgency and energy to what he’s doing, where you can feel that rush that we were having trying to get that final tuning. It’s one of those really funny moments. I will definitely never forget it.

Television is magic. To be honest, all narratives — movies, television, books — are all miracles that probably should happen. You hear about such moments and obstacles that the team faces, and you should be surprised how something is managed to do, and at the same time look incredible. In this scene we witness the death of the main character and the destruction of Walt’s criminal empire. This won’t be among Walter and Jesse’s best partnership moments because there are no magnets in it (bitch). But it’s unforgettable and legendary. And looked like this:

We still have a lot of arguments about “Breaking Bad” and “Better call Saul”, although there is no wrong answer, whichever side you choose. We even compared Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece to The Wire, although, again, there is no wrong answer here. And now, as you watch the scene above, I hope you’re thinking about the fuss Ryan Johnson made to capture it on film.