Liverpool were left without a permanent club doctor for five months after the August departure of Jim Moxon, who now works with Manchester United.

Moxon took over as the Reds’ first team doctor in early 2020, after Andy Massey decided to take up a position at FIFA.

But, having worked during an uncertain and turbulent period with the COVID-19 pandemic, he left the club on the eve of the current campaign, announcing this five days before the first match at Fulham.

Since then, Sarah Lindsay and Bevin McCartan have shared duties until Jonathan Power arrived this month as the new full-time club doctor.

Although Moxon’s decision to leave is unclear, it was made against the backdrop of ongoing reshuffles in the medical and fitness services under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

And a few months after the move, Moxon took up a position at Manchester United after long-time club doctor Steve McNally decided to join PGMOL.

Moxon has been working alongside McNally since December, the Manchester club announced, and will serve as the club’s doctor when McNally leaves his post this month.

Of course, club affiliation plays a minor role in the fact that employees occupy positions that go beyond the most senior positions, such as manager and assistant manager.

More interesting is Moxon’s motivation to leave Liverpool shortly before the start of the campaign, as he traveled with the first team throughout pre-season training, including a few days before.

There are suggestions of unrest, as changes are taking place behind the scenes, which are now only intensified by the owners’ decision to seek investment and even a possible sale of the club.

The existing structure seems to be changing, with more emphasis on Klopp and his core staff, at a time when recovery on the pitch and stability off it is required.