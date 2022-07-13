The key actor of “Black Panther” confirmed that they are not forever in Wakanda

A year after he made a splash as Chris Washington in the Jordan Peele-written and directed film Away, Daniel Kaluuya appeared in Black Panther, the eighteenth film of the Marvel cinematic universe, as V’Kabi, a confidant of T’Challa Chadwick Bozeman. We will return to Wakanda later this year in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and although it was initially reported that Kaluuya will play his role again, the actor confirmed that he will not appear in the sequel.

Daniel Kaluuya is currently doing press reviews for Nope, his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele, in which he stars alongside Keke Palmer and Steve Yun, among others. During a conversation with Jacqueline Kohli of Rotten Tomatoes about this release of the 2022 film, Kaluuya announced that he could not return to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to scheduling conflicts with Knope. So while the upcoming Marvel movie brings back a lot of familiar faces, V’Kabi won’t be one of them.

That’s not all…