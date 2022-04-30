The Kardashians Expose Kris Jenner’s Bizarre Contact Names for Her Daughters: Fan Reaction

We keep track of their numbers. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner called several of her daughters on their cellphones, which prompted several questions from devoted fans.

“Did anyone else shut up when they saw all the Kardashian numbers saved in Kris Jenner’s phone?” A TikTok user suggested in a video on Thursday, April 28, referring to the contacts of the 66-year-old founder of Safely. “For example, Kylie [Jenner] this is ‘Kylie New New 2022′. For example, how did Kylie Jenner get two new phone numbers in 2022 when this scene was filmed in October 2021?”

The Kardashian family series released a third episode titled “Live from New York” a few hours earlier on Thursday. In the footage, the matriarch worked with daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and 24-year-old cosmetics mogul Kylie to plan Travis Barker’s engagement plans with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Our whole family is planning to make a surprise proposal to Courtney in Santa Barbara, and now we find out that she can receive this egg on the same day. What are the chances?” Chris explained in a candid interview during Thursday’s episode. “[Travis] has to do it on the 17th. That’s the whole point of it all. It’s their anniversary, and it ruins the whole plan, so he’s beside himself.”

The Poosh founder, 43, eventually postponed her medical procedure a few days ago, leaving the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer to continue with her original plan. (The two got engaged in October 2021.) To help, Chris was in charge of gathering the troops to arrive there in time to surprise the happy couple.

In addition to Kylie, who gave birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, through the “Kylie New New 2022” contact, fans were also intrigued by how Kris kept the numbers of her other children. The 41-year-old tycoon Skims was listed under “Kimbo 2022”, and the 37-year-old good American designer was listed under “Chloe 2020”. The 26-year-old model, for her part, was listed as “Kendall Nuevo”.

“The best part of the new Kardashian show is to see how Kris Jenner saved Kim Kardashian in her phone as “Kimbo 2022,” a social network user wrote after watching the last episode. Another added: “Kris Jenner’s contacts are EVERYTHING.”

Kris and her family previously starred in The Kardashian Family series for 20 seasons before announcing its completion in September 2020. The famous brood later signed an impressive contract with Hulu to create a new documentary series, which premiered earlier this month.

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, you will see how we develop as a family, the fans want us to be who we are, and from the very first moment they were emotionally invested in our show, just like us,” a businesswoman from Jenner Communications told reporters. Disney Upfronts in May 2021. “Fans will love that we continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming next, but spoiler alert: we’ll look amazing and everyone will be watching.”