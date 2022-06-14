The Kardashians Are Demanding Almost $400,000 from the China Block After a Libel Lawsuit

After Blac Chyna lost a libel case against the Kardashian family, the famous family filed documents demanding that the model pay them court costs.

Everything You Need to Know about Black Chyna’s Lawsuit against the Kardashian Family

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 14, the Kardashian family is demanding a total of $391,094.76 from 34-year-old China. two weeks earlier this year.

In court documents, the cost of “models, enlarged images and photocopies of exhibits” is listed as a major expense item totaling more than $184,000. The documents also mention fees, including testimony costs, which totaled $63,000, and court reporters’ fees of nearly $20,000.

The singer first sued the Kardashian family in 2017 after her breakup with Rob Kardashian. China, who was seeking $100 million in damages, claimed that 41-year-old Kim, 37-year-old Khloe, 66-year-old Chris and 24-year-old Kylie were to blame for the cancellation of her reality show “Rob and China.”

A judge had previously ruled in favor of the Kardashian family when the case was closed in May. “On behalf of Chris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, we want to express our gratitude to the jury. We are also grateful to Judge Gregory Alarcon for the firm hand that ensured a fair trial,” the family’s lawyers, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer – I hope they are listening to me. Justice has been done.”

Chyna’s lawyer noted that her client plans to appeal the decision after she is not awarded damages. “[Based on my reading of the verdict], the jury found that China [real name Angela White] did not physically abuse Rob Kardashian, [and] the jury found that all four defendants intentionally violated her contract with E! Network,” Lynn Ciani, China’s attorney, told the Associated Press the same month. “We will address the remaining issues.”

Shortly after the news hit the headlines, Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for the appeal. The fundraiser has not yet reached its $400,000 goal.Black China David Fisher/Shutterstock

China, who is currently involved in a revenge porn lawsuit against 35-year-old Rob, shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with a native of California. China is also the mother of her 9-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex Taiga.

Everything You Need to Know about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Rob previously weighed in on his tumultuous relationship with Chyna when speaking during a defamation trial against his family. “I was probably in the worst place in my entire life, at the weakest, lowest point,” he said in April. “She was the only person who brought me to the lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family.”

The sock designer added: “I didn’t think about it. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t true love.”