The Kardashian-Jenner family has been missing since the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker: breakdown

Surprise! Whether they were invited or not, Kourtney Kardashian’s famous family members did not attend her courthouse wedding with Travis Barker, as many of them had previous commitments.

The founder of Poosh, 43, tied the knot with 46-year-old drummer Blink 182 on the steps of the courthouse in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, May 15. The insider added that they plan to have another wedding “in the near future.” ” in Italy, which will be attended by all their friends and family. This time, however, Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, was the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan present.

The matriarch was seen watching the newlyweds take wedding photos in front of a black convertible with the words “Just Married” on the back after the ceremony. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white mini dress and a matching veil, while Barker donned an all-black suit.

Earlier, the duo exchanged vows in the early morning of April 4 at the United Love wedding chapel in Sin City, but later they said that the spontaneous ceremony was just a “training session” for their future wedding. “Found this in a camera roll,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram two days later, along with several photos taken at night. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”

During a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Later that week, the graduate of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians program revealed that she informed her family of their plans via a group text message just minutes before the ceremony. Khloe Kardashian was able to watch via FaceTime, and Kim Kardashian completely skipped the ceremony. “I was sleeping,” the 41—year-old Skims founder said at the time. “She posted it in a group chat, like, ‘Oh, guys, by the way… I got married last night!’ and I woke up and saw a million messages.”

This time, Kim was busy cheering on Saint’s son at a football match, while Courtney and Barker tied the knot. The KKW beauty founder was spotted sitting on the sidelines on Sunday, cheering on her son’s team and even finding time to hug him in between classes. The aspiring lawyer also found time to support Senator Henry Stern’s re-election campaign in her Instagram story, revealing that she spoke to him on the phone to discuss his platform. “It gave me hope,” Kim explained, adding that she was particularly interested in his environmental platform. “I really feel like we really need people like him in the office.”

While it’s unclear if 37-year-old Khloe was able to FaceTime Kourtney again at the ceremony, she was busy posting on social media on Sunday when Good American launched its “brilliant” swimwear collection. The author of The Strong Looks Better Naked posed in a pink bikini from the line in a series of three photos, combining the image with a cover with long sleeves and buttons for her photo shoot.

Keep scrolling to find out where the other Kardashian-Jenners were when Kourtney and Barker tied the knot:

Kendall Jenner

Enjoying a low-key date with boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday, May 14, the supermodel was busy cheering him on as the Suns battled the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Although Booker’s team lost the game by a 30-point margin, Kendall seemed to be in good spirits later in the evening when she shared photos of the full moon on her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was busy being the “supportive wife” of her boyfriend Travis Scott as he prepared to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Kylie attended the event with the rapper and their 4-year-old daughter Stormy. (Their second child, a boy, was not present.) After posing with her family on the blue carpet, Kylie watched Scott perform from backstage before the couple went to dinner after the show.

Kim Kardashian

In addition to attending Saint’s football game on Sunday, the KKW Beauty founder was also busy talking to Senator Henry Stern about his campaign for re-election to the state Senate. “I met him when we were fighting for Santa Susana Field Lab [after the Woolsey fire in 2018] and for cleaning, and I just learned a lot from him,” Kim explained in her Instagram story.

Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, wasn’t at Kourtney’s wedding, but her mother was. MJ was spotted at the Santa Monica Courthouse, where the couple tied the knot, proudly watching the newlyweds pose for photos.

Khloe Kardashian

The co—founder of Good American was busy promoting the brand’s newest novelty – the “Sparke Swim” collection. Sharing three photos in one of her new pink bikinis, Chloe encouraged her followers to check out the new line on the Good American website.