The Kardashian Family: Why Pete Davidson Brings Energy to Kris Humphries

Longtime fans of the Kardashian family may have noticed that Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, brings a familiar energy to her life, reminiscent of her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries. Chris and Pete are not too serious about life, and this is exactly what a media mogul who has become a billionaire needs. During Kim’s relationship with Kanye West, the couple took their marriage, media efforts and fashion campaigns as seriously as possible. While the Kimye era has had its ups and downs, the toxic nature of Kim and Kanye’s relationship came to light during their divorce, and it’s no surprise that Kim is returning to a more playful romantic dynamic.

Many critics considered the marriage of Chris and Kim in the “Kardashian Family” a complete farce, since the couple divorced just a few months later. However, Kim confirms that she really loved Chris, and it was much more than the cameras that forced her through the marriage, despite the constant quarrels. However, before the situation became tense, Kim and Chris’ relationship flourished thanks to Chris’ sarcasm and penchant for practical jokes.

Kris’ behavior seemed to fit the Kardashians perfectly. However, he often bumped into Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who are used to being residential pranksters in the family. Although it took the family some time to get used to Chris, they admitted that he helped Kim relax. Meanwhile, to tell her to cool off when she lost her diamond earring in Bora Bora, and to drag her to the Midwest to spend some time with her family in Minnesota, Chris let Kim down to earth.

Kim may have been too much of a diva in her time to find marital happiness with Chris, but now she’s in a new place. Kim and Pete have been dating since the fall of 2021, and Kim and Chris were together from 2010 to 2011. Both men took Kim out of her comfort zone and into their worlds. Both men also pushed Kim not to take herself or anything so seriously. While Kim is initially paralyzed by what to wear without Kanye’s approval, with Pete by her side, she learns that hoodies, skimms and flip-flops can be more than appropriate for most occasions. Fans love to see Kim leading a normal life with Pete as much as she does with Chris.

It seemed unlikely that fans would see any kind of friendly reunion between Chris and Kim in their new adult life after a difficult divorce, when Chris felt used to the KUWTK plot. However, now that she’s on the other side of her marriage to Kanye and in such a bright and cozy space with Pete, maybe it’s time for Kim to reunite with Chris. Although the first season of The Kardashians is over, for now it could undoubtedly use a dose of Pete or Chris’ laissez-faire and do away with the ultra-polished aesthetic.