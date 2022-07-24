The Kardashian Family: Explaining Kris Jenner’s Medical Fear in Season Two

The trailer for the second season of Kardashian shocked fans when Kris Jenner spoke about her health fears. The clip was released on Monday, July 11, and begins with an optimistic Kris Jenner ready to embrace the new season. The trailer takes a serious turn when Chloe expresses concern for Chris. When 66-year-old Chris was shown lying in a hospital bed, fans worried that something serious was happening to her in the upcoming season.

The premiere of the first season of “Kardashian” took place in April 2022. Fans were surprised by the new spin-off after the announcement that the last season of the series “The Kardashian Family” will air in 2021. Fans weren’t disappointed as the show followed the engagement of Kourtney and Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson and the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. The trailer for the second season looks as exciting as the first, but fans are still wondering about Kris Jenner’s health.

A clip of Chris in a hospital bed alerted fans. In the video, boyfriend Corey Gamble kissed her on the forehead. During the confession, Chris wiped away tears, saying that she could not tell her children that she was scared. She explained that they have enough problems of their own and they don’t need to worry about her. The family did not elaborate on Chris’ condition. However, it made fans want to tune in to find out.

This trailer follows Travis Barker’s recent hospitalization due to pancreatitis, and given concerns about Chris’ health, fans expect the Kardashians season to be jam-packed. Despite the fact that nothing else is known about Chris’ health problems, fans are worried about mameger. Her mother Mary “MJ” Shannon had previously battled breast and colon cancer. Chris has a busy and hectic schedule, so fans hope that health concerns are not related to the possibility of a cancer diagnosis.

Although little is known about why Kris ended up in the hospital, fans assume that this will be told in the upcoming Kardashian season, as it was shown in the season trailer. Fans can’t help but speculate about what’s going on with Mom, but they’ll have to wait and see how things unfold in the second season of The Kardashians. Being in the hospital is pretty serious, and fans hope that Chris will be fine. .