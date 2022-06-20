The Kardashian family celebrates Father’s Day with Kanye, Tristan and Kardashian. Travis

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson attended an intimate Father’s Day dinner hosted by the Kardashian family. The famous family is proud to maintain friendly relations with their exes for the sake of children. Despite the messy drama surrounding Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian and Tristan’s breakup with Khloe Kardashian, both fathers still work together with reality TV stars. This is also the first Father’s Day that Kylie Jenner and Travis celebrate with their two children.

The new Hulu show has caught up with the KarJenners as Kim and Kanye have become friendlier amid their ongoing divorce. Kim was preparing for her debut as the host of the program “Saturday Night Live” with Kanye. But the rapper had no idea that his ex-wife had feelings for Pete Davidson when she appeared on the show. In the following months, Kanye will fight for Kim’s return. But, in the end, the judge declared her officially unmarried, and Kim and Pete spoke more publicly about their relationship.

Kanye seems to have become more open to the fact that his marriage has broken up. Kim and Kanye were seen together at children’s sports games. Most recently, the founder of Yeezy joined Kim and her family for a Father’s Day dinner. Kanye, Tristan and Travis Scott attended a family gathering at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, TMZ reports. Everyone seemed to get along well. The family event happened after Khloe tore Tristan to shreds in the finale of the first season of “Kardashian” because of the paternity scandal. The Good American co-founder was stunned by his latest betrayal, which happened when they reconciled after his kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods.

But the Cargenners have always prided themselves on valuing family above drama. Chloe forgave Tristan countless times and often thanked him for being a good father to Tru. Chloe also admitted that she wants to raise Tru in a family with two parents, and not as parents with Tristan. Since Tristan conceived a child with another woman while they reconciled, Chloe finally decided to leave the NBA player forever. It was a special Father’s Day for Kylie and Travis after the birth of their son in February. The couple kept the baby’s face and name a secret, teasing shots of their happy home life on social media.

Kanye’s presence at the dinner indicates the friendship he and Kim are returning to after he spent weeks tormenting her and Pete on social media. Kim and Pete are still strong, and Kanye seems to be fine at the moment. The Kardashian stars managed to enjoy a peaceful Father’s Day with their exes, despite the scandals surrounding their breakups. This can give hope to others who want to do the same with their exes.