The Justice League Ignores the Effects of the Martian Manhunter’s Magic

As the most underrated member of the Justice League, the Martian Hunter is just full of surprises. His most unexpected power has magical consequences that can show that the hero is doing the wrong thing (or at least with the wrong team).

Since the very early days of the Justice League, the DC icon team has had an alien powerhouse capable of some of the most amazing feats of strength. No, not Superman, but Johnn J’onzz, aka the Martian Hunter. He may be one of the last surviving Martians, but everything his people were capable of lives thanks to him. The Martian Manhunter’s abilities allow him to shape-shift, communicate telepathically with others, and give him a power that can rival some of the DCU’s most powerful creatures. J’onn may not always be the center of attention, but he has proven to be a valuable asset to the team.

In fact, J’onn may be one of the least used members of the Justice League, as he has skills that can come in handy when it comes to dealing with the supernatural. In “Harley Quinn #24” by Karl Kesel and Craig Russo, the Martian Hunter faces an unpleasant situation due to one now ghostly villain. Harley Quinn has been banished from hell, but without a body, all she can do is inhabit people with a weakened psyche. After fitting several bodies to size, Harley finds the perfect match for Diane Mead, the detective partner for the secret identity of J’onn J’onzz, John Jones. Fortunately, J’onn can use his telepathic abilities to pick up Harley’s special psychic frequency and determine that she is in possession of his ally. After Harley explains her current predicament, she tells the Martian Manhunter that she is not going to leave, forcing J’onn to expel Harley from Meade’s body.

This is a rather unexpected ability to see in J’onn. The psychic abilities of the Martian Hunter are second to none in the DCU, so it’s no surprise that he’s fighting powerful telepathic enemies. But Harley is undoubtedly, at the moment, a spirit that usually falls to the lot of one of DC’s many supernatural heroes. J’onn may be one of the founders of the League, but can his talents find a better use elsewhere?

The Martian Hunter is a true jack—of-all-trades for the Justice League. He is one of the strongest participants, and his telepathy makes him an excellent communications specialist. However, this particular strength raises the question of whether his team is right for him. The Dark Justice League is a little more used to fighting spirits, demons and ghouls. There’s no doubt that they could use someone like J’onn, who is not only good at exorcising spirits, but also has a whole set of abilities that can easily handle the greatest supernatural threats in the DCU. Of course, J’onn gave his all to his beloved team, but the most paranormal power of the Martian Manhunter could bring real benefits to the creepy offshoot of the Justice League.