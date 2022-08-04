The “Justice League” Green Lantern Design Is His Coolest Ever

Warning! Spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths # 3 from DC Comics

Hal Jordan brought back his coolest Power Ring move when Green Lantern showcased his Justice League designs in a battle against Pariah and the Great Darkness. In Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 from DC Comics, the Green Lantern Corps finds the villain responsible for the recent deaths of Justice League members. Green Lantern uses his most intimidating Power Ring design to battle him and his immense power, creating an entire Justice League team to aid the Corps.

The Justice League was shockingly killed off before the current event of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 from DC Comics. Wonder Woman, Batman, Jon Stewart’s Green Lantern and Superman’s attempt to stop the Pariah and the Great Darkness ended in the villain’s victory. As a result, a new Justice League was formed to defeat the Pariah, but the group is largely unsubstantiated and consists of several unexpected heroes and ordinary bad guys. Meanwhile, Hal Jordan returned from outside the planet and discovered the death of his closest heroic friends. Now the Green Lantern will fight the Pariah by recreating one of its coolest designs.

In “Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths” #3 by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Daniel Henriques, Alejandro Sanchez, Danny Miki and Tom Napolitano from DC comics, the Green Lantern Corps finds the Pariah and alternate worlds in which it holds the original Justice League. Seeing the force he is fighting against, Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern summons the Justice League team he created, as his Ring of Power produces versions of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and other heroes.

Unfortunately for Green Lantern Hal Jordan, the use of Justice League constructs is not as successful as in one of his first attempts. The rogue manages to erase the creations of the Ring of Power, as Jordan is trapped in his own alternate reality, and awaits the same fate as his fellow allies in the Justice League. Nevertheless, seeing how the hero tries to cope with the team of builders of the Justice League remains one of his coolest moments.

Despite his best efforts, Hal Jordan now needs to escape from the false reality of Pariah and the Great Darkness if he wants to help the surviving heroes bring the Justice League back to life. While the Green Lantern hero gets his share of criticism for his behavior and interactions with other Justice League heroes, there’s no doubt that Hal Jordan did his best in his last-ditch attempt to save fallen heroes with amazing Power Ring designs. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 from DC Comics is already on sale.