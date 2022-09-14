The Judgement series is now available on PC

In a shocking move by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the entire Judgment series was released on PC, in particular via Steam. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio made a splash by presenting an updated version of Like a Dragon Ishin, a 2014 Yakuza spin-off that was never released in the west, during the State of Play before its own RGG summit.

The RGG summit was an even bigger event for Yakuza fans. Along with a lot of Ishin, he officially unveiled Like a Dragon 8, where the new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will team up with Kiri Kazuma for a new RPG adventure, which is currently scheduled for 2024. since the movie Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released in 2023. This story will tell about Kiryu, now Jory, in a classic action adventure.

All of this is no doubt interesting for fans, as they will be eating well for the next few years. However, shortly after the summit ended, RGG apparently had another big surprise, releasing a trailer for Judgment and Lost Judgment, showing that they are now available on PC via Steam. For those who are not familiar with this Yakuza by-product, Takayuki Yagami’s story has been well received, even with the story of Ichibana and Kiryu.

Those who want to check out both Judgment games on Steam will also be able to get a bundle that includes both base games, the School Stories expansion and Kaito Files, for just $98.87, as noted by Wario64.

Many fans were hoping to see Judgment on PC someday, so this is a pleasant surprise. After all, it didn’t always seem promising. Last year it was reported that Lost Judgment had not yet planned to release a PC, thought it was considering it, and this also led to some internal conflict. Some reports have indicated that Lost Judgment may be the last game in a side franchise due to contract issues due to rules about actor similarity on certain platforms.

In particular, actor Takui Kimura’s talent agency prevents all of his talents from appearing in PC games, so it’s unclear how and why this has been happening behind the scenes since then. Somehow, obviously, everything worked out and the games are now available on Steam. Fans should keep an eye out for more information about the future of Judgment, as well as the entire franchise as a whole in the coming months.

Lost Judgment is already available for Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.