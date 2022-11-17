The journalist claims that Mason Mount has suddenly become interested, but Liverpool’s move is unlikely

It is expected that Liverpool will join the ranks of midfielders in the summer, and Mason Mount unexpectedly became a candidate in contract negotiations with Chelsea.

At the end of this season, Jurgen Klopp may see James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur leave the club.

It will be part of a much-needed overhaul of his midfield, leaving Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and a group of high-potential youngsters.

“But around [these youngsters] from time to time, you have to add proven quality,” the manager explained earlier this month.

Liverpool are known to be targeting at least one midfielder as they head into 2023, with Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham the priority as he prepares to leave Germany.

But Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian said the club was “monitoring” Mount as there was “growing uncertainty” over his contract with Chelsea.

“Mount’s deal expires in 18 months, and his situation has prompted clubs to check whether it is possible to poach him from Stamford Bridge,” writes Steinberg.

“The 23-year-old has been in talks with Chelsea since the summer, and since there are no signs of a breakthrough, it is expected that negotiations will not resume until January.”

Along with Liverpool, Juventus is named as an interested party, and former ties with Man City are mentioned again.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Thursday, March 4, 2021: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0, condemning Liverpool to a fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history.

At first glance, it seems extremely unlikely that Mount will become a Liverpool player, since at this stage it is more likely that Steinberg’s report is just an agent’s conversation.

The England player has been at Chelsea since the age of six, and it is difficult to imagine that he will move to another place, since it is more realistic that these statements are an attempt to impose a hand on the club.

They say Chelsea are “not interested in losing Mount” and “remain optimistic that the negotiations will end on a positive note.”

However, it is added that “there were signs that the agreement was not guaranteed,” and since Mount is currently “one of the lowest paid in the main team,” the club’s offers have so far “not met his expectations.”

There are conflicting reports this week from Simon Johnson of The Athletic claiming there has been a “positive breakthrough” in recent negotiations.

At the moment, it is unlikely that Liverpool will push through a deal for Mount, although Klopp is certainly a fan of his and his homegrown status would be a bonus.