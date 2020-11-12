The Joker would bring back a controversial weapon

The Joker could come to Fortnite by including one of the character’s favorite weapons, which has been banned from the game for several seasons.

The new Fortnite DLC trailer leak, featuring its Joker skin, has players running rumors that the C4s could return to the game.

The “Last Laugh” bundle that was announced months ago just got a preview, revealing new looks for DC, including Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex.

The trailer was also a lengthy cinematic teaser that saw Joker running around the amusement park area, blowing up everything with C4.

The controversial weapons have been repeatedly released and then banned by Epic Games, largely due to complaints that the C4s are too powerful.

Epic has tried toying with C4 (read: nerfing) to reintroduce the weapon into Fortnite, but it never seems to be a success.

So far this hint that the C4s will return with the Joker and the Last Laugh Bundle is just speculation, but the Prince of Crime clown has been known to love his explosives and sewing mayhem, and the C4s certainly check both boxes.

Ironically, Epic may have the best chance yet to bring back the C4s, with no complaints from players.

After all, the theme of the Last Laugh Bundle and his Joker skin suggest big, crazy and chaotic battles, as befits the iconic villain. Big team battles with the C4s exploding everywhere seem to be fun in that kind of context.

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Package Contents

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Peaks – Bad Joke, Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Ax, Kingmaker

Choose a card trail

While Epic Games has yet to confirm that the C4s are making a return, this does present an interesting question for the game on its current development path.



