The Joker has officially been reborn in the DC universe

Warning! Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond # 4 from DC Comics

In the Flashpoint universe, Batman has just discovered the true identity of the Clockwork Killer, as his previously presumed dead wife Martha Wayne has returned as the Joker. In Flashpoint Beyond #4 from DC Comics, Thomas Wayne makes a breakthrough in identifying the person responsible for the deaths of heroes and villains who can control time. However, it turns out that the killer is closer to Batman than he could have imagined, since this is the Joker from Flashpoint.

The Flashpoint universe originated when Barry Allen returned to the past to save his mother from being killed by a Reverse Flash, causing the DC universe to turn into a much darker world. In the new timeline, Thomas Wayne assumed the mantle of Batman after his son Bruce was killed by Joe Chill. However, for Martha Wayne, the loss of her son drove her crazy, as she became the Joker of the Flashpoint. However, the Joker committed suicide after learning the truth about Bruce from the main timeline, becoming a Dark Knight. Now the villain has returned under very dark circumstances.

By topic: The new Batman Arc changes the meaning of the name “Dark Knight”

In Flashpoint Beyond #4, Jeff Jones, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan, Xermanico, Mikel Giannina, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Geordie Bellaire and Rob Lee from DC Comics, the search for a Clockwork Killer leads Thomas Wayne to search for new equipment. inside the murdered body of Eobard Thawne. Trying to solve the mystery, Dexter Dent, who stole one of Robin’s suits from the Dark Knight and broke into Arkham Asylum to visit his mom Gilda Dent (Two-Face), is shocked to see that her team is teaming up with the Joker. . Martha Wayne somehow came back to life on the Ignition Point timeline. The revelation comes when Thomas Wayne realizes that the gear he found on the Clockwork Killer was taken from a clock on the Wayne Estate.

Martha Wayne’s return from the dead was a big surprise, as the Joker died in previous Flashpoint stories. However, given the time travel shenanigans and the unexpected return of the Ignition Point universe, it seems that Batman’s wife was brought back from the dead at the same time as reality was restored. Martha also has a reason to kill time-traveling heroes and villains, as she can prevent Thomas Wayne’s Batman from ever seeing his son, as she considers the Dark Knight to be her greatest enemy. Thus, breaking his bond with her son may be her ultimate mission as a Clockwork Killer.

Martha Wayne’s Joker is doing her best to make sure Thomas Wayne never sees his son again, as she has assumed the mantle of a Clockwork Killer. When the former partners meet again, it should lead to a real confrontation, as Batman will probably be forced to kill the Joker if he ever wants to see Bruce again. Flashpoint Beyond #4 from DC Comics is already in comic book stores.