The Joker from “Batman out of focus” cleverly avoided the problem with the sequel

In the final moments of “Batman,” a dubious and out-of-focus Arkham inmate who has since been confirmed as the Joker (played by Barry Keoghan) makes an unexpected appearance, avoiding trouble in “Batman 2” or later. It wasn’t long before viewers found out the true identity of this creepy and barely noticeable stranger in the cell next door to the recently imprisoned Riddler Paul Dano, and speculation around a sequel involving the Joker was initiated instantly. “One day you’re on top, and the next you’re a clown,” says Keoghan’s Joker, a line of dialogue—not to mention the subsequent chilling cackle—that gave viewers all the clues needed to conclude that he was Batman’s playfully sadistic nemesis. .

Since then, Reeves and Warner Bros. They also released a deleted scene from Batman, which gives a more complete picture of Keoghan’s unnerving Joker. Shot mostly in a low-key style that hides any clear overview of him, the five-minute episode clearly owes a lot to the tense complex dynamic between Hannibal Lecter and the many profilers who tried to glean dark ideas from his brilliant but cruel mind. It shows Batman Robert Pattinson unsuccessfully trying to find out from the Joker the real identity of the Riddler. Accordingly, with the help of this tantalizing clip, viewers were offered additional information about Reeves’ approach to Batman and how Keoghan can continue his reinterpretation of the clown prince of the Gotham underworld in future films.

The careful disclosure of the Joker in such an indirect and indirect way creates intrigue regarding his appearance and fuels speculation about how and in what capacity he may appear in later parts of the Batman universe. In fact, serving the same purpose as the exposure after the credits, this is a reasonable strategy, not to mention safe, since the vague exposure at the same time tells the audience little about the character, but at the same time develops enough intrigue to guarantee payment. It may not be as elegant as Gordon wryly handing Batman the Joker card in the Batman: The Beginning epilogue, but it’s extremely effective nonetheless.

Reeves also revealed that he and “Batman” makeup designer Mike Marino returned to Konrad Veidt’s disfigured face Guinplen in the German expressionist’s dark silent drama “The Man Who Laughs” in 1928 — the original inspiration for the Joker. From what can still be discerned in the obscure images, it is clearly visible — that with Keoghan’s Joker, eerily holding his jagged teeth because of a face that appears to be a mass of scar tissue. Accordingly, as always in the case of this supervillain, there will be a dark backstory behind his distorted eternal grin — not to mention the backstory between Pattinson’s Batman, the Joker and the Riddler, but the ambiguity here frees the following films from any established narrative path.

Even if viewers won’t be able to fully see the Joker Keoghan in the already confirmed Batman 2, where there are only two mystery-shrouded scenes, viewers have a lot of information about the character’s future. Given the recent announcement of Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, it is possible that Keoghan’s Joker may even serve in Reeves’ films as a minor character rather than a central villain, in order to prevent these various portrayals of the character from infringing rights. each other. However, despite the fact that the development of what will happen next in this franchise is just beginning, Matt Reeves kept the Joker scene in Batman for some reason, but only time will tell the exact reason.