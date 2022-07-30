The Joker from “Batman 2” Can Break the Villain Rule in Superhero Movies

The way Batman 2 uses the Joker can lead to a violation of an unofficial rule in superhero movies. Although the number of films that will be in the series has not been confirmed, it is safe to say that the Batman finale is being built for a sequel, which could easily lead to a third film, if not spawn an entire franchise, if the studio and the creative desire to do so. This would be in line with the general trend for superhero movies, as the series most often turns into a trilogy if the first movie turns out to be successful.

Not only did Batman’s box office—and its reviews—prove that it was a success, but Batman 2 was created in a way that strongly suggests that it will follow suit. The hype surrounding the appearance of the Joker performed by Barry Keoghan may well mean that this sequel is of even greater interest, as it reveals another version of one of the most iconic supervillains in pop culture. However, the story of “Batman 2” may actually benefit more if the Joker is allowed to take a back seat, and some signs indicate that this may be the approach chosen by the sequel.

The Joker is such a defining Batman villain that if Batman 2 has a sequel, it will be difficult to surpass the influence of the Clown Prince of the underworld, who is the main antagonist. With that in mind, while the Joker may be the main antagonist of Batman 2, it’s also highly likely that the movie will instead allow him to enrage other Gotham villains to face the Dark Knight. Not only will this work with the way the Batman finale showed him recruiting the Riddler, but it will also see the movie break a general rule in superhero movies—the tendency of the villain featured in a mysterious cameo in superhero movies is the main villain. the subsequent film or the “big evil” behind everything in the first film and beyond. By allowing the Joker not to be the reason why the Riddler realized his first evil plans, Batman avoided the element of this trope. If he avoided this in Batman 2, it would also give the Joker more time to hatch plots and create chaos that works against the Dark Knight, ensuring that his important moments later in the franchise get the build-up they deserve, demonstrating that the Joker is not the source of all Gotham’s problems.

Why the Joker Should be the main villain in Batman 3

After all, since the Riddler has just successfully destroyed most of Gotham, it makes sense to leave the Joker’s master plan for the climactic finale of the theoretical trilogy, since any plot he might have up his sleeve would probably be less impressive when used against him. already a dilapidated city. Similarly, if a set of villains is created in the Batman sequel through the careful hands of the Joker, it will make him the most important villain in the series, which will allow him to establish himself as a true enemy of Batman, but does not imply that he is fully responsible for every opponent that Batman faces. .

While the Joker is rightfully considered a typical Batman villain, he is also one of those with whom some viewers have burned out a bit. As such a big DC supervillain, he will almost inevitably be featured in most DC movies and shows where possible, and this attention to him in recent history has left some jaded about the character. Allowing the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, to spend “Batman 2” taking time to develop the character in a low—key manner that doesn’t steal the main stage from other Batman villains one might imagine is perhaps the best way to deal with this, and it should allow the supervillain to have an even longer reign overall on the big on the screen.