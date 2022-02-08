The Joke Coin Themed Restaurant Is Opening To The World!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which emerged as a reaction to Dogecoin (DOGE), is attracting attention in many different industries, and SHIB is also partnering with industries outside the crypto world. One of them is known as a partnership with Welly’s restaurant. Welly’s, a Shiba Inu (SHIB)-themed fast food restaurant located in Naples, Italy, plans to expand to the world, according to a recent tweet. This joke coin-themed restaurant says it receives hundreds of franchise offers every day.

Welly’s Is Turning Into A Crypto Restaurant!

Last week, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama announced that they have partnered with this Naples-based fast food restaurant. After this development, the restaurant completely rebranded and made the figure of the joke coin Shiba Inu its official mascot. Welly’s also announced that it will accept the Shiba Inu as a payment option and may also add rival Dogecoin to its payment options.

The Shiba Inu team says that the biggest feature that distinguishes Welly’s from the industry’s leading companies such as McDonald’s and Burger King is that it is a healthy fast food option.

This single-branch restaurant, which opened in 2021, aims to offer its customers free tokens that can gaiDevelopmentsn special advantages within the campaigns.

Shiba Inu And Other Developments

Although the Shiba Inu showed a downward trend last week, it has started to rise this week and the trading volume has managed to reach up to 70%. This Ethereum-based prank coin remains one of the most traded cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, there are other developments in the ecosystem of the Shiba Inu. Blockchain solutions provider Unification Foundation has announced that after months of anticipation, the first testnet of its Shibarium Layer 2 solution will be publicly launched very shortly. In addition, Shiba Inu announced its entry into the Metaverse with the Shiberse project.