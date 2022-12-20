The Jingle Jam 2022 Event Raised 3.4 Million Pounds For 12 Charities.

Jingle Jam has announced that its 2022 event has raised more than £3.4 million for charity from over 85,000 donations.

The event, which ran from December 1 to December 15, was rewarded with donations of more than £35 with a collection of games containing almost 90 games worth more than £1,000. More than 300 members of the fundraising community subscribed to the Twitch broadcast and fundraising for the event, as well as to the official Twitch Jingle Jam broadcast on the Yogscast channel, which was held at the same time and was fully organized and conducted by volunteers.

Since the creation of Jingle Jam in 2011, the amount raised for charity has exceeded 22 million pounds due to the success of the 2022 event. “We are thrilled to raise such a fantastic amount for our charitable partners during this year’s event,” said Lewis Brindley, co—founder of The Yogscast and trustee of Jingle Jam. “Many thanks to the generous publishers, developers and partners who donated games and codes for this year’s collection.”

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU! Together, we raised £3,448,212.40 for twelve incredibly deserving causes this #JingleJam2022. To our fundraisers, donors, developers, publishers, community and team: we are so appreciative of you! What an incredible, unforgettable year! pic.twitter.com/CisLq1z4KL — Jingle Jam (@jinglejam) December 15, 2022

This year, Jingle Jam’s fundraising efforts will be supported by 12 charities, each with different values:

The British Red Cross is providing critical assistance to victims of the conflict in Ukraine and young people from war—torn countries who have found safety in the UK.

The Campaign against a miserable Life (CALM) is a fight against suicide and a demonstration that life is always worth living.

“Dogs for Autistics” — free training and provision of assistance dogs to people with autism who would benefit from such a partnership.

Huntington’s Disease Association — helps to advise and support children affected by a rare, hereditary, degenerative and complex neurological disorder — Huntington’s disease.

Kidscape — providing practical support to children and families affected by bullying, life-changing, helping to reach more young people, including from different communities.

Mermaids – creating additional opportunities for transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children and young people to communicate, be themselves, experience transgender joy and thrive.

Movember is a solution to some of the complex health problems that men face today, including prostate and testicular cancer.

Reboot Mental Health — Improve the mental well-being of young blacks from black communities with insufficient funding and services through the provision of free mental health services.

A special effect is entertainment and familiarization with games for disabled and seriously ill children.

The UK Special Olympics is sending a team of UK Special Olympics athletes to represent the UK at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin – the world’s largest inclusive sporting event.

Wallace and Gromit’s big appeal is to fund the Jingle Jam Building, an innovative and revolutionary project for young patients at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation is the protection of whales and dolphins in their natural habitat.

Jingle Jam will return in 2023. Jingle Jam’s chairman, Rich Keith, said: “The opportunity to raise more money than in 2021, in such a difficult year for so many people, is incredible, and we are glad that 12 charitable partners can do it. a significant amount of money for these fantastic purposes.” He continues, “We are looking forward to the return of Jingle Jam in 2023, and we will soon be looking for expressions of interest for 2023 charity partners.”

In other news, Epic Games will have to pay more than half a billion dollars to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after being accused of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).