The Jets will be without a key offensive lineman this weekend against the Ravens

New York Jets starting left tackle Dwayne Brown is out of action this weekend due to a shoulder injury.

According to team insider Rich Cimini, head coach Robert Saleh says an experienced linesman can move to injured reserve.

This is another serious traumatic blow for the Jets’ offensive line. Earlier this summer, starting right tackle Mahi Becton hit the final IR season with a tear-off fracture of his right kneecap.

Selections George Fant and Connor McDermott are also currently listed as questionable due to injuries.

Brown, a former All-Pro, started every game for the Seattle Seahawks last season, earning his fifth career Pro Bowl berth. He signed a two-year contract with the Jets this summer.

With a severely limited offensive line, the Jets will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.