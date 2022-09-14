The Jets reportedly made a decision on the starting quarterback for the second week against the Browns

After a lackluster game in the first season against the Ravens, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has become very unpopular, and many are calling for head coach Robert Saleh to replace him.

Unfortunately for these fans, they won’t make their wish come true. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Flacco is expected to remain the Jets’ starting quarterback in week two against the Cleveland Browns.

The announcement came two days after Saleh told the media that Flacco would “probably” start without announcing it directly. Flacco went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

But some fans are pushing for the Jets to give third baseman Mike White or practice squad resident Chris Strevler a chance instead. Both played well in spots and are much younger than Flacco.

However, Cimini noted that he got the impression that the Jets are not particularly considering replacing Flacco on the bench in favor of White.

The New York Jets had hoped to start the season with Zach Wilson, a former sophomore second overall pick, as the starter. But because of the injury, he won’t see his first regular-season shots until mid-fall.

The end result is an unstable quarterback situation that will annoy the already struggling Jets offense.

Still, if Flacco is struggling as much with Cleveland as he is with Baltimore, Saleh may not be able to resist the urge to give someone else a chance to spark.

Will Joe Flacco keep the starting position until Zach Wilson returns?