The Jaguars star is Unlikely to be Ready for training camp

Michael Hickey

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had many highlights in recent years, but running back James Robinson is one of them.

Not selected out of Illinois in 2020, Robinson has been the team’s leader in each of the last two seasons. However, after a ruptured achilles in the 16th week of last year, it seems that the 23-year-old athlete will not return in time for training camp.

According to the Florida Times-Union:

.. Starting running back James Robinson continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon and is unlikely to be ready for training camp next month.

Achilles tendon tears usually go away within a year, so it would be a stretch to think Robinson could be back on the field by the start of the Jaguars’ season.

That means Jacksonville will have to turn to second-year quarterback Travis Etienne, who missed the entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury.

If Doug Pederson can unleash some of that dual-threat potential in his first year as the Jaguars’ head coach, Trevor Lawrence could get a solid safety blanket ahead of his second season.