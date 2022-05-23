The Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: photo album

Officially officially! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, at a luxurious wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones.

“Happily ever after,” wrote Atiana De La Hoya, Barker’s stepdaughter, on Sunday, May 22, in an Instagram Story where the happy couple are dressed in their family outfits.

(Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is the father of Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. .)

In addition to their mixed brood, many of the reality star’s famous family were present, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble.

After almost a year of dating, Barker proposed to the founder of Poosh in October 2021, which was documented in her family’s Hulu documentary series The Kardashians earlier this month.

“I feel like I’m living in a fairy tale,” Kourtney said of the Kardashians. “I couldn’t have dreamed of something more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamed of getting married before Travis and before this relationship.”

Since then, the couple really wanted to get married and unite their families. After attending the Grammy Awards together earlier this year, they spontaneously exchanged vows in a Las Vegas chapel-without a marriage license.

“At that hour it was not possible to get a marriage certificate. …I’m like, “Are you guys serious?” — Kourtney explained during an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! together with the founder of Safely, 66 years old, and her sisters. “We asked probably five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning, and they were like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

The duo, who were first linked in January 2021, officially married earlier this month during a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Although many of their family members were absent, the witnesses were Chris’ mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and the rocker’s father, Randy Barker.

“Until death do us part,” Courtney captioned a carousel of black—and-white wedding photos on May 16, when the couple drove around in an open-air convertible. There was a “Newlyweds” sign on the trunk.

Scroll below to see the best photos from Courtney and Travis’ romantic Italian wedding:

Traditional Travis

The drummer removed the garter from his wife’s thigh with his teeth.

The Gothic Bride

At the reception, Courtney wore a black version of her wedding dress with a short veil.

Packaging on the PDA

Machine Gun Kelly showed off the identical jackets of Travis and Courtney in a clip from the reception.

dear stepmother

Alabama posed with Courtney shortly before the ceremony.

At the altar

The newlyweds were dressed in Dolce and Gabbana outfits.

Vision in White

Courtney was wearing a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda wedding dress made of lace and satin.

trinkets trinkets

The musician from All the Small Things calmed his pre-wedding nerves with the help of an adorable companion puppy.

Into the sunset

Atiana teased that the couple had officially tied the knot again via an Instagram Story.

Flower Girl

Moakler’s daughter, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya, was dressed in an off-the-shoulder beige dress and carried a small bouquet of roses.

Mother of the bride

Kris Jenner appeared at the wedding ceremony in an outfit with feathers.

Queen Chloe

Chloe wore the crown to the ceremony and later swapped it for a tinier headpiece before heading to the dance floor.

Happy sister

“Crown Change,” the Good American founder captioned the Sunday story, showing off her black dress and headdress while posting with family friend Simon Hack.

Dressed to impress

Landon wore a sparkling suit to the ceremony.

Guest list

Machine gunner Kelly, a frequent associate and friend of Travis, wore a cheetah-print suit for the occasion.

Boyfriend’s desk

Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, arrived by boat on Sunday.