The Isle Dragon Roars is A New Card RPG Made by Yoko Taro

The Isle Dragon Roars, Square Enix officially announced this week a new card roleplaying game called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. The game is led by Yoko Taro, famous for the Nier and Drakengard series.

What draws the most attention in The Isle Dragon Roars is that, despite being a card game, Yoko Taro wants to tell a whole story itself using the system. According to Square’s press release, “this new title will spark players’ imaginations and open their minds to a different way of storytelling as the narrative unfolds.”

Unfortunately Square Enix hasn’t revealed yet how the gameplay will actually work. We don’t know how these cards will be used to play, nor to tell the story.

What the developer released was more names from the team behind the game’s development, and we have a whole team coming from ie Drakengard:

Creative Director: Yoko Taro (Drakengard and Nier series)

Executive Producer: Yosuke Saito (Nier)

Music Director: Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, and Nier series)

Character Designer: Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series)

Platforms and a launch window have yet to be revealed. Square Enix only guarantees that this will not be a social game, and that it doesn’t take place within the Drakengard universe, being an original work, really a new IP.