The Irregulars of Baker Street: new Netflix series gets trailer

Netflix released the first full trailer for its new Sherlock Holmes-inspired series, The Baker Street Irregulars. The trailer is full of mysteries and presents a different climate from what the public is used to seeing in works involving the famous London detective.

In the video, we can see a gang formed by a group of young people who start to work in partnership with the famous Dr. Watson to solve some crimes in London.

However, they soon realize that these crimes hide something much bigger, powerful and supernatural that can threaten the future of the city and even the entire world.

Official synopsis of The Baker Street Irregulars

Set in London in the Victorian era, the series follows a gang of misfit teenagers manipulated by the sinister Dr. Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes, to solve crimes. However, when these crimes take on a supernatural atmosphere and a frightening force arises, young people need to come together to save the city and the rest of the world.

The series is directed by Johnny Kenton, Weronika Tofilska and Joss Agnew and has scripts written by Tom Bidwell.

The cast consists of Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Marcari, McKell David and Harrison Osterfield. Royce Pierreson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes close the team, playing Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes respectively.

The Baker Street Irregulars will premiere on March 26 on the Netflix streaming platform.