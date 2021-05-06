The Irregulars of Baker Street: Netflix Cancels Series After Season 1

The Irregulars of Baker Street: This Tuesday (4), Netflix announced that it will not renew the series The Irregulars of Baker Street (The Irregulars, in the original). The production was canceled in streaming after the first season was aired, consisting of eight episodes.

The plot explored the misfortunes of a group of young supernatural detectives who worked for Watson (Royce Pierreson) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), even inspired by the original work of the writer Arthur Conan Doyle.

It appeared to be the perfect series that could become a hit on the platform. But, it seems, the low involvement of subscribers led to the decision.

In this sense, it is worth noting that the production did not figure in the famous Top 10 of the platform at any time since its debut. And the evident high costs of production would not be so motivating to continue new seasons.

Although the international media treats this hypothesis as mere speculation, Netflix has not provided any concrete details about the series’ cancellation. And, because you don’t share your numbers with the public or the press, it’s hard to make any assumptions about it.

The Baker Street Irregulars: Interpretations of the cast stood out amidst the plot

Even though it was canceled, The Baker Street Irregulars is a potent production that deserves to be watched.

The series was written by Tom Bidwell, with Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman acting as executive producers. Rebecca Hodgson, Johnny Allan, Joss Agnew and Weronkia Tofilska were also part of the team.

The cast, very talented, by the way, had the participation of Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Edward Hogg, Alex Ferns, Ian Whyte, Eileen O’Higgins and Clarke Peters.

What is your opinion about this cancellation?