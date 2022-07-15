The “Iron Throne” spin-off of “Game of Thrones” used a staggering number of swords

“House of the Dragon” showrunner Miguel Sapochnik estimates the incredible number of swords used in the new “Iron Throne” in the prequel “Game of Thrones”. The action of the long-awaited series “House of the Dragon”, based on the book by George R. R. Martin “Fire and Blood”, takes place during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, about 200 years before “Game of Thrones”. The prequel show will tell about the events preceding and during the Targaryen Civil War, known as the Dance of Dragons.

24-hour party Paddy Considine heads the House of the Dragon in the role of the “warm, kind and decent” King Viserys Targaryen, the first of his name and the current owner of the Iron Throne. The cast also features Emma D’Arcy from Wanderlust, Matt Smith from Doctor Who, Olivia Cooke from Bates Motel, Eva Best from Nurse Jackie and Rhys Evans from The Amazing Spider-Man. Despite the fact that the action takes place in Westeros and includes many of the same locations as “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon” has built various new sets at Warner Bros. Studios. Leavesden Studios, including the Throne Room with a new and improved Iron Throne.

During a recent interview with EW, Miguel Sapochnik talked about what it took to create a new set. According to the estimates of the showrunner of the House of the Dragon, a staggering 2,500 swords were used to create the new Iron Throne. This includes the blades that make up the massive chair itself, and those that are located along the steps.

The construction of the new Iron Throne of the Dragon House serves as an incredible example of life’s imitation of art. According to mythology , Aegon the Conqueror forged the Iron Throne from the blades of fallen enemies. Similarly, to build a new Iron Throne, the House of the Dragon borrowed several supporting blades from the 2016 Warcraft movie and The Witcher series from Netflix—fantasy games that tried (and largely failed) to reproduce Game of Thrones. It remains to be seen whether even his own prequel series will be able to approach the magic of the HBO phenomenon.

With its new “Iron Throne”, the House of the Dragon corrects one of the biggest omissions of “Game of Thrones”, in which the approach to the throne was much more modest, without any blades lined up along the path. In the books, Martin describes the king’s chair as an “ugly”, “asymmetrical” and “massive” monster of broken blades. According to the old Westerosi songs, thousands of swords were needed to build the Iron Throne, and if the Cobbler’s assessment is correct, now the Dragon House will finally realize Martin’s original vision.