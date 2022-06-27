The Iron Man team from the “Civil War” secretly foreshadowed the tragic fate of the MCU

The Cap team may have lost the battle in Captain America: Standoff, but it was the Iron Man Team that suffered the most tragic fate in the MCU. While the film version of Civil War was not as big and long-lasting as the 2006 comic book arc, the clash between Captain America and Iron Man had both immediate and long-term consequences for the MCU. In the end, all the Avengers reunited to fight Thanos, but the fact that they were separated at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War is one of the reasons Thanos managed to collect all six Infinity Stones and perform the click.

Being a Captain America movie, “Civil War” would naturally have to frame Iron Man and those who sided with him as an antagonist—at least during the first two acts of the film. As in the comics arc, the main reason for the failure of the Avengers was a government project to register heroes with superpowers, which in the MCU was represented by the Sokovian Agreements. Since the following MCU films and shows did not delve into how the Zakovian Agreements affected the world, the main consequence of the Civil War was how it divided the Avengers right at the moment when Thanos was heading to Earth — with Captain America’s team either having to surrender or living as fugitives.

Despite the fact that the initial consequences of the Civil War were worse for Team Cap, the future turned out to be more severe for the Iron Man team. The war Machine had to spend years recovering from injury, the original Vision died in Infinity War, Black Widow and Iron Man died in Avengers: Finale, Peter Parker was erased from everyone’s memory after the release of Spider-Man: No Home and the audience. most likely, he will find out about T’Challa’s death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since Marvel decided not to remake the role after the death of Chadwick Bozeman. Despite the fact that the death of all these characters and personal sacrifices helped heroically, there is no denying that the future was worse for those who joined the Iron Man Team than for the Captain America team.

By comparison, Scott Lang from Team Cap, Clint Barton, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson are still the acting heroes, and Sam has now become the new Captain America. Steve Rogers’ current status remains a mystery, but the character has at least survived the lost years since the return of the Infinity Stones at the end of the Finale. The only member of Captain America’s team with a tragic future was Wanda Maximoff, who subsequently lost Vision and then became a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, compared to Team Iron Man, Team Cap was much closer to a happy ending.

The aftermath of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War wasn’t too definitive, but the choices made by each character in this movie determined what their future would be in the MCU. Whether it was a deliberate decision or not, those who technically won the MCU Civil War had to be at the center of tragedies and casualties. Fortunately, none of this was enough for either Zemo or Thanos to defeat the Avengers.