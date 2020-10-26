The IQ Levels of Those Who Get Coronavirus Decrease

Scientists conducted a study of the damage done by COVID-19 disease to the brain. Research conducted with 84 thousand 285 people with severe disease reveals that the disease causes a decrease in IQ in some people. Some people’s brains get as old as 10 years.

Scientists working at Imperial College London, Cambridge University, King’s College London and the University of Chicago conducted a research on the damage caused by the coronavirus to the brain. The research has revealed a very striking result. Scientists have found that some people who have contracted coronavirus have experienced a drop in IQ.

The number one name of the study, Adam Hampshire from College London, said that as a result of their research, some individuals who caught COVID-19 had a decrease in IQ in their brains, and that some individuals had aged 10 years in their brains. Scientists say that the study was conducted with 84 thousand 285 people who survived the disease severely.

Some COVID-19 patients’ IQ fell by 8.5 points

Research by scientists reveals a relationship between the severity of the disease and the damage it causes to the brain. In other words, according to experts, the more severe the disease is, the more the damage to the brain increases. Scientists say contracting COVID-19 can be dangerous for every individual’s brain health, although not deadly for every age group.

Meanwhile, the general course of the epidemic is not going well. Repeated news from all over the world reveals that the rate of spread of the epidemic is increasing with a serious acceleration. In addition, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced with his statements recently that the epidemic has escalated across the country. How to control the epidemic is still a big unknown.



