The iPhone SE 3 Would Arrive Without MagSafe

iPhone SE 3: One of the most anticipated terminals in the first half of 2022 is the iPhone SE. Many are already waiting for its imminent launch, one that could arrive very soon. But things are not clear yet in this regard, and neither is the fact that the iPhone SE 3 carries MagSafe.

The next iPhone SE 3 without MagSafe

All users who love Apple know that if their budget does not fit the traditional iPhone, they always have the option to buy the one from the previous year or opt for the iPhone SE. The latter is the one that by design returns to the past but with the newest chip on the market, which means having more for less.

In fact, this is the philosophy of the bitten apple when creating this device, but it does not mean that it has all the improvements of the previous generation. And it is that one of the great additions that those from Cupertino put on their phone was the MagSafe, a system of magnets that allows the hooking of different accessories to the back of the terminal.

For some it has been a great idea by the Californian firm, but those who are waiting for the arrival of the next cheap terminal could be left without it soon. In other words: the iPhone SE 3 will arrive without MagSafe. In 9to5Mac they have echoed a report from China in which it says the following: “The iPhone SE 3 will retain the chassis design of the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and will still support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe. ”.

With this in mind, we would have a phone that has remained in the most basic but advanced functions for the device. The fact of not having MagSafe should not be a problem considering that it is a powerful terminal but at a more affordable price than the devices that we can now consider higher-end.

And next to the iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air

Another of the rumors that may arrive at the next event of the bitten apple is that of a new generation iPad Air. Today it is one of the devices with the best design of the brand since it embraces the one that its iPad Pro has right now. But there is still a long way to go to know what the firm will bring us in the near future and the news that both devices will bring .