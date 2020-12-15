The iPhone 6s falling from the plane surprised its owner!

Brazilian documentary producer Ernesto Galiotto dropped his phone from the plane while he was filming with the iPhone 6s for his documentary project last week. IPhone 6s, which fell to the ground by being blown by the wind, was recovered with the Find My iPhone app.

IPhone 6s, falling from a height of 300 meters, was rescued

Ernesto Galiotto, who took a photo with his iPhone 6s device for a project on December 11, dropped his phone due to the wind. Galiotto, who checked his device through the Find My iPhone application, at the suggestion of his friends, saw that his device was still working. The smooth operation of the device, which fell from a height of about 300 meters (2,000 ft), surprised Galiotto and his friends.

Galiotto went to the marked area on the map and found his phone. Stating that he wore a screen protector and a plastic case on his device, Galiotto said, “I was disappointed when I dropped my phone from the plane. My friends told me to check the Find My app used on Apple devices. I was very surprised when I saw my phone working. I’m lucky it fell nearly 200 meters from the water. When we found the device, it had 16 percent charge. ”Used expressions.

Stating that only the screen protector was cracked and the device recorded a video during the fall, Galiotto stated that the camera on the plane also recorded the moment of the fall.



