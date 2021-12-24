The iPhone 15 Pro Would Arrive Without A Tray To Insert The SIM

iPhone 15 Pro: Apple is known that the construction of its devices is very closed. There are no more gaps than those offered by the external connections and the speakers and, in fact, little by little you will be removed from these types of elements. But one has remained to this day a practically immovable element in any phone. We are talking about the SIM card, which could disappear in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Talking about the iPhone 15 Pro without coming out on the 14th?

One of the things that attracts the attention of the world of smartphones, and practically of any segment of technology, is that variants are projected over the years. Users only have the most current version in front of us and little is said about the arrival of a new device when there is a new one on the market. But this is so, and you have to have a future-oriented view as may be the case with Apple.

And it is that with those models that remain two years on, the rumors are somewhat uncertain and this has as its subject the next version of the heir to the iPhone 13. The terminal of the bitten apple is one of the most beloved, but it is already it is beginning to speak that the iPhone 15 Pro can leave the tray for the SIM card. At least that is what they have on BlogdoiPhone, where they suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro could be the first without a SIM card tray.

The medium says that internal sources point to a report that from 2023 the Pro version of the iPhone can already begin to arrive without any type of input to the physical SIM, working only with 2 eSIM slots. The company is already familiar with this technology if we consider that the Apple Watch has a version with this feature, but it seems that sooner rather than later we will see it on mobile phones.

However, this is just a rumor from a phone of which absolutely nothing is known yet. Everything would gain more strength in a time space closer to the launch and if we had more information about the iPhone 14, On the other hand, it should be noted that now the use of eSIM is not yet widespread, so we could hope that in the future let’s see it in a more common way.