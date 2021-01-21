The iPhone 13 will hit stores with smaller notch

The controversies about the notch, or notch, on iPhones are a separate chapter in Apple’s history, with an expectation, with each model release, that that edge on the screen, usually to accommodate the front camera and sensors, will finally disappear. . Well, as for the iPhone 13, it won’t, but it will come smaller.

The information came through a rumor from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, based on reports from Apple component producers in that country. The news, shared today (21) by the MacRumors website, reveals an update on the ultra-angular lens on the next generation iPhones, and also a smaller notch.

According to DigiTimes, the iPhone 13 facial identification system “will undergo some design changes, with a ‘shrinkage’ of the notch at the top of the screen, and an upgrade in the ultrawide lens from 5P to 6P”. The publication also reports that the modules Rx, Tx and the illuminator will be integrated in the same sensor, to take up less space and reduce the width of the notch.

Therefore, anyone waiting for the elimination of notch should wait until 2022, as it will not come this year. The iPhone 13 itself is unknown, with some people betting that, as the number 13 is not welcome in certain countries, it may be that the new model ends up being sold as iPhone 12S.